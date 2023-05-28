PSG Becomes Ligue 1 Champions for Record 11th Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club have won the 11th Ligue 1 title with the match against RC Strasbourg Alsace at the Stade de la Meinau in France having ended in a draw.

Lionel Messi scored PSG's only goal on Saturday, while Strasbourg's Kevin Gameiro scored an equaliser, with the match ending in a score of 1:1.

PSG needed only one point to clinch the French record 11th top-flight title.