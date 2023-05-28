UrduPoint.com

PSG Becomes Ligue 1 Champions For Record 11th Time

Muhammad Rameez Published May 28, 2023 | 03:50 AM

PSG Becomes Ligue 1 Champions for Record 11th Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club have won the 11th Ligue 1 title with the match against RC Strasbourg Alsace at the Stade de la Meinau in France having ended in a draw.

Lionel Messi scored PSG's only goal on Saturday, while Strasbourg's Kevin Gameiro scored an equaliser, with the match ending in a score of 1:1.

PSG needed only one point to clinch the French record 11th top-flight title.

Related Topics

Football France Strasbourg PSG

Recent Stories

UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANO ..

UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

2 hours ago
 Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league ..

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league title

3 hours ago
 Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

4 hours ago
 At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

5 hours ago
 Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochista ..

Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochistan

5 hours ago
 PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's ..

PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's party

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.