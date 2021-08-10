PSG-bound Messi lands in Paris

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab 34 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:23 PM

Bobigny, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Lionel Messi landed in Paris on Tuesday, arriving at Le Bourget airport to the north of the capital at 3:30 pm (1330 GMT) ahead of completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, was greeted by hundreds of PSG supporters as he prepares to join the French club following his departure from Barcelona.

