UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSG Confirm Sacking Of Coach Thomas Tuchel

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:00 PM

PSG confirm sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday confirmed the sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel, who had been at the club since July 2018, but did not name his successor.

"After an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation, Paris Saint-Germain decided to terminate Thomas Tuchel's contract," the French giants announced in a statement.

Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino is widely reported to be the favourite to become the next PSG coach.

Tuchel, whose axing was widely reported but unconfirmed last week, managed PSG 127 times in all competitions, with 95 wins, 12 draws and 20 defeats.

His trophy haul featured two Ligue 1 titles (2019, 2020) as well as the French Cup and French League Cup in 2020.

The 47-year-old German also led the Parisian club to their first ever Champions League final last August, which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Despite appearing to be adept at man-managing PSG's squad of superstar players such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Tuchel reportedly upset the Qatari-backed club after complaining about an apparent lack of recognition at leading PSG to the Champions League final"I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for all they have contributed to the club," said PSG chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi.

"Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into the job, and we will of course remember the good moments we shared together. I wish him all the best for the future."

Related Topics

German Job July August 2018 2019 2020 All Best PSG Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

New Year holiday for private sector announced

5 minutes ago

New variant of COVID-19 reaches Pakistan

44 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches first flight to Athens ..

50 minutes ago

MDA erases 3-storey under- construction building

15 minutes ago

Belarus Can Start Localized Production of Russia's ..

15 minutes ago

UN chief Issues message of hope, healing for New Y ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.