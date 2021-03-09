Former runners-up Paris Saint-Germain all but secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League with a 5-0 trouncing of Sparta Prague in their delayed last 16 first leg on Tuesday

Two first-half headers from prolific French international striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto set PSG, beaten finalists in 2015 and 2017, on the way against their Czech visitors.

Katoto then set up Swiss international Ramona Bachmann, formerly of Chelsea, to make it 3-0 early in the second half, with Canada's Ashley Lawrence and Brazilian international Luana adding further goals.

The first leg of the tie was due to be played last week in Prague but was postponed -- and switched to France -- because of coronavirus cases in the Sparta squad.

The return in the Czech Republic, which now appears a formality, will go ahead next Wednesday, March 17.

The other second legs will be played this midweek, including holders Lyon's trip to Denmark to face Brondby on Wednesday.

Lyon have won the last five Champions League titles and have been French champions in 14 consecutive seasons.

However, that run could come to an end this season, with unbeaten PSG currently a point ahead of Lyon at the top of the French league. The sides meet in Lyon this weekend.