PSG Hope To Stay At Historic Home Despite Bid To Buy Stade De France

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 27, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as candidates to buy the Stade de France but the Qatar-owned club's priority remains securing ownership of the Parc des Princes, their historic home in the French capital

PSG are candidates to acquire the 80,000-capacity, government-owned national stadium situated in Saint-Denis, just to the north of Paris itself, after a first deadline for potential buyers to come forward passed on Thursday afternoon.

The new owners would take over when the current lease on the stadium, which will be the centrepiece of next year's Paris Olympics, expires in July 2025.

The price of the Stade de France, which was built for the 1998 World Cup finals, was estimated at 647 million Euros ($712m) by the French government in 2021.

The Stade de France is the home of the French national football and rugby teams and is due to host the final of this year's Rugby World Cup in October.

