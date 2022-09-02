UrduPoint.com

PSG, Inter Milan And Juventus Among Clubs Fined By UEFA For FFP Breaches

Muhammad Rameez Published September 02, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Juventus are among clubs who were handed fines by UEFA on Friday for breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, European football's governing body said

Qatar-owned French champions PSG were given the biggest fine of 10 million Euros ($10m) while Roma, AC Milan, Besiktas, Marseille and Monaco were also punished.

The fines were dished out after analysis of the financial years from 2018 to 2022 by UEFA's Club Financial Conrol Body found they had all failed to comply with the "break-even requirement".

Roma must pay five million euros and Inter four million euros, while Juventus were fined 3.5 million euros. The lowest fines went to Marseille and Monaco, who must pay 300,000 euros.

However, UEFA said that clubs were only being asked to pay 15 percent of total agreed "financial contributions".

Therefore, PSG's fine could rise to 65 million euros if they fail to comply with the settlement reached with UEFA for the next three years, while Roma's fine could reach 35 million euros.

"Under the three-year settlement agreement, clubs agree to comply with the football earning rule during the 2025/26 season," UEFA said.

"They undertake to reach intermediate annual targets, and to the application of conditional financial and sporting measures should these targets not be met." Roma and Inter both have four years to meet the targets set out by UEFA.

UEFA announced earlier this year that it was phasing out its existing Financial Fair Play rules, which were introduced in 2010 and have allowed clubs to report losses of no more than 30 million euros over a three-year period.

FFP is being replaced by new licensing and "sustainability" regulations which will allow clubs to report losses of 60 million euros over three years, and the permitted figure will even reach 90 million euros for a club "in good financial health".

