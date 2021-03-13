UrduPoint.com
PSG Opt For Caution With Neymar Return

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 08:15 PM

Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's game against Nantes on Sunday in Ligue 1 due to a lingering thigh injury, but coach Mauricio Pochettino says there has been no setback in his recovery

The Brazilian was ruled out of both legs of PSG's Champions League last-16 tie against his former club Barcelona, and hasn't played since sustaining the injury on February 10 in the French Cup.

"It's difficult to predict a return date because the recovery is different depending on the player," Pochettino said during a virtual press conference on Saturday.

"There's been no relapse.

We're happy with his progress and we hope he'll be back with the team soon." Neymar will be sidelined for an eighth consecutive match against struggling Nantes, with striker Moise Kean still unavailable after testing positive last week for Covid-19.

PSG face a key stretch of games before and after the international break, starting with the visit of Lille next week in the last 16 of the French Cup.

They travel to Lyon in Ligue 1 on March 21 and then host leaders Lille at the start of April before resuming their Champions League campaign, having qualified for the quarter-finals.

