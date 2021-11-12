UrduPoint.com

PSG Player Arrested Over Teammate's Attack Denies Involvement: Statement

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:50 PM

Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo denied on Friday any involvement in a street attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui, in her first public statement about the incident that saw her detained by police this week

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo denied on Friday any involvement in a street attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui, in her first public statement about the incident that saw her detained by police this week.

Diallo, 26, "hopes that judicial authorities conclude their investigation quickly and is sure that this will end up showing her complete and total innocence," a statement issued by her lawyer said.

