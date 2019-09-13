UrduPoint.com
PSG Ready For Neymar Return Ahead Of Champions League Campaign

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:00 AM

PSG ready for Neymar return ahead of Champions League campaign

Paris, Sept 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :With the saga over his on-off move back to Barcelona now over, Neymar could return to action with Paris Saint-Germain this weekend.

The world's most expensive player has had to come to terms with a third season in Ligue 1 after PSG and his former club failed to agree terms on a transfer before the transfer window shut on September 2.

Neymar has since been away on international duty for Brazil in two friendly matches in the USA, scoring one goal and making another in a 2-2 draw with Colombia and then coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to Peru.

Those were his first appearances this season after the 27-year-old was left out of PSG's opening four league games amid the uncertainty over his future.

If he is passed fit after a long trip back across the Atlantic, coach Thomas Tuchel may choose to select Neymar in Saturday's game against Strasbourg, the team against whom he suffered a fractured foot in a cup tie back in January.

PSG are already without Kylian Mbappe, who has a hamstring injury, as they prepare to start their Champions League campaign at home to Real Madrid next week. Edinson Cavani is also struggling for fitness.

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is available after joining from Inter, but Tuchel may be tempted to turn to Neymar, even though the Brazilian is suspended for the game against Real and seems unlikely to receive a warm welcome from fans unhappy with his posturing for a transfer.

"He knows that he has made mistakes, but he has no bad intentions," said his club and international colleague Thiago Silva. "He is an incredible kid. I hope he has a great season." Even Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has had her say, urging Neymar to get his head down and help PSG finally succeed in Europe.

"We turned the Eiffel Tower red and white for him, in the colours of PSG," she told magazine Tele Loisirs.

"Now my boy, we love you a lot, and you are going to have to work hard and win us the Champions League."

