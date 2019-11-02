PSG stunned by rock-bottom Dijon in Ligue 1

Paris, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Paris Saint-Germain suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of relegation-haunted Dijon on Friday in a sapping setback to morale just days before they tackle Club Brugge in the Champions League.

It was the third loss of the Ligue 1 season for the French champions who could also see their lead at the top of the table trimmed to just five points by the end of the weekend.

Dijon, who started the day at the foot of the table with just nine points, fell behind to Kylian Mbappe's fifth goal in seven games.

However, Mounir Chouiar levelled in the sixth miunte of stoppage time in the first half before Venezuelan international Jhonder Cadiz hit the winner in the 47th minute.