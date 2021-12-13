UrduPoint.com

PSG To Face Real Madrid In Champions League Last 16 After Draw Farce

Mon 13th December 2021

Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Madrid while Liverpool take on Inter Milan in two of the standout ties in the last 16 of the Champions League after an embarrassed UEFA was forced to redo Monday's draw following a "technical problem"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Madrid while Liverpool take on Inter Milan in two of the standout ties in the last 16 of the Champions League after an embarrassed UEFA was forced to redo Monday's draw following a "technical problem".

PSG had initially been paired together with Manchester United but the reworked draw sees them play Real while the Old Trafford side will face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

