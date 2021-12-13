UrduPoint.com

PSG To Face Real Madrid In Champions League Last 16 After Draw Farce

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Madrid while Liverpool take on Inter Milan in two of the standout ties in the last 16 of the Champions League after an embarrassed UEFA was forced to redo Monday's draw following a "technical problem".

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Madrid while Liverpool take on Inter Milan in two of the standout ties in the last 16 of the Champions League after an embarrassed UEFA was forced to redo Monday's draw following a "technical problem".

PSG had initially been paired together with Manchester United in a tie that would have seen old rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo come up against one another.

However, the reworked draw sees them play record 13-time European champions Real while the Old Trafford side will face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

UEFA had earlier blamed a "material error" due to a "technical problem with the software of an external service provider" as it announced that the draw for the first knockout round of its flagship competition would have to be redone three hours later.

