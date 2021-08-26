UrduPoint.com

PSG To Play Man City In Champions League Group Stage

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:39 PM

PSG to play Man City in Champions League group stage

Paris Saint-Germain will play Manchester City in the Champions League group stage after coming out together in Thursday's draw, with the sides set to meet in a repeat of last season's semi-final

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain will play Manchester City in the Champions League group stage after coming out together in Thursday's draw, with the sides set to meet in a repeat of last season's semi-final.

Pep Guardiola's City won that tie on aggregate before losing to Chelsea in the final, but PSG have since signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

Messi's old club were drawn in the same group as Bayern Munich, while holders Chelsea were drawn with Juventus and Liverpool will play Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Related Topics

Liverpool Barcelona Same From PSG Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Bayern Juventus

Recent Stories

Taliban condemn blasts in 'area where US forces ar ..

Taliban condemn blasts in 'area where US forces are responsible'

2 minutes ago
 Dr Yasmin for ensuring ban on conventional syringe ..

Dr Yasmin for ensuring ban on conventional syringes

2 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Allows Refueling of Foreign Aircraft to ..

Kazakhstan Allows Refueling of Foreign Aircraft to Evacuate EU Citizens From Afg ..

2 minutes ago
 Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal ..

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal

39 minutes ago
 Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 a ..

Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 and 20': Taliban spokesman

39 minutes ago
 Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbou ..

Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbouring countries along for peace ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.