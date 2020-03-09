UrduPoint.com
PSG V Dortmund Champions League Tie Behind Closed Doors -- Police

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:36 PM

Paris Saint-Germain were ordered to play Wednesday's home Champions League tie against German club Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, police said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain were ordered to play Wednesday's home Champions League tie against German club Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

The match will be held without spectators in order to conform with measures adopted by the government to cope with the spread of the virus, a police statement said on Monday.

France, with more than 1,100 cases and 19 deaths, has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people to try and slow the spread of COVID-19, the health minister said.

