UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSG Women Forfeit Champions League Game, Qualify For Quarter-finals

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:34 AM

PSG women forfeit Champions League game, qualify for quarter-finals

Paris Saint-Germain will face holders Lyon in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals despite forfeiting the second leg of their last-16 tie following a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad, UEFA announced on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain will face holders Lyon in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals despite forfeiting the second leg of their last-16 tie following a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad, UEFA announced on Friday.

PSG were deemed responsible for the cancellation of Wednesday's match against Sparta Prague as the team was put into quarantine by French health authorities after a number of positive coronavirus tests ahead of a domestic fixture.

As a result Sparta were awarded a 3-0 victory, but PSG still qualified having won the first leg 5-0 at home the previous week.

PSG, who finished runners-up in 2015 and 2017, will host record seven-time winners Lyon in the first leg of their quarter-final tie next Wednesday, with the return clash on March 31.

Related Topics

Prague Lyon March Women 2017 2015 PSG Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO's Tedros Warns of Worrying Trend as COVID-19 C ..

2 minutes ago

White House Says US to Take More Steps Against Rus ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-France fly-half Trinh-Duc heading to Bordeaux-B ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Appoints Ex-Russian Ambassador Mezentse ..

2 minutes ago

Ashrafi strongly condemns attack on Saudi Arabia's ..

25 minutes ago

Minister lauds govt for fixing Rs 1800 support pri ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.