PSG's Mbappe Sick, Doubtful For Dortmund Crunch Match

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:54 PM

PSG's Mbappe sick, doubtful for Dortmund crunch match

Paris Saint-Germain are sweating on the fitness of star striker Kylian Mbappe who has picked up a throat infection ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 return-leg against Dortmund

SaintGermainenLaye, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain are sweating on the fitness of star striker Kylian Mbappe who has picked up a throat infection ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 return-leg against Dortmund.

The French World Cup star missed team training Monday and Tuesday and was reported to have a sore throat, with his club needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit from their first leg defeat in Germany two weeks ago.

Mbappe has scored six goals in his last three PSG matches.

At Monday's training session Argentine forward Angel Di Maria was observed passing the ball around with Neymar. Spanish forward Pablo Sarabia is also a likely inclusion should Mbappe miss the game.

PSG lost 2-1 to an Erling Haaland-inspired Dortmund before a crowd of 80,000 in Germany last month, with the return-leg to be played in an empty Parc des prices stadium due to the coronavirus.

World Germany Dortmund From PSG Coronavirus

More Stories From Sports

