UrduPoint.com

PSG's Neymar Needs Ankle Surgery, Out For Up To Four Months

Muhammad Rameez Published March 06, 2023 | 11:17 PM

PSG's Neymar needs ankle surgery, out for up to four months

Neymar is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season after Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday the forward will undergo ankle surgery and be out of action for three to four months

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Neymar is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season after Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday the forward will undergo ankle surgery and be out of action for three to four months.

The Brazilian, who suffered the injury on February 19 against Lille in Ligue 1, "has had several episodes of instability in the right ankle in recent years," said the club, adding that its medical staff "recommended a ligament repair operation" be undertaken in Doha.

PSG, still waiting for a maiden Champions League title, bid to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the last 16 against Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday.

Neymar, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, was in fine form for the French champions before the World Cup break.

But the 31-year-old has netted only twice in eight league appearances since returning from Qatar, where Brazil were dumped out in the quarter-finals by Croatia.

Neymar has previously missed matches in the Champions League knock-out phase due to injuries in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Related Topics

World Fine Qatar Germany Lille Doha Brazil Croatia February 2018 2019 All From PSG Bayern

Recent Stories

Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations continue

Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations continue

16 minutes ago
 Retailers Milk sellers welfare Association request ..

Retailers Milk sellers welfare Association requests to withdraw notification

9 minutes ago
 National Assembly body on Standing Committee on S ..

National Assembly body on Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SA ..

9 minutes ago
 Pedersen produces royal Paris-Nice finish at Fonta ..

Pedersen produces royal Paris-Nice finish at Fontainebleau

20 minutes ago
 International Gymnastics Federation Suspends Russi ..

International Gymnastics Federation Suspends Russia's Top Coach Irina Viner for ..

9 minutes ago
 Russian Price Cap Has Created Difficulties for Ope ..

Russian Price Cap Has Created Difficulties for Operations in Energy Markets - Ch ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.