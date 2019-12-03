UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:02 PM

PSG's storm-hit trip to Monaco reset for January 15

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Monaco, which was postponed at the weekend following deadly storms which battered southern France, has been rescheduled for January 15 -- three days after the pair clash in the French capital.

The decision, announced by the French football league (LFP) on Wednesday, means the two clubs will face off in the Principality in a midweek evening clash sandwiched between Ligue 1's 20th matchday and the last 32 of the French Cup.

The match was postponed amid hazardous weather conditions in southeastern France, where 12 people have now been killed following two successive late autumn storms that brought torrential rain, heavy flooding and high winds.

On Monday officials revealed that three people were swept to their deaths by floodwaters and three emergency workers were killed when their helicopter crashed while seeking to rescue victims, all in the Var region.

Champions PSG are five points clear of Marseille with Monaco in 14th, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

