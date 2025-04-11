PSL 10: How much prize money will winner, runner teams receive?

(@Abdulla99267510)

PCB says winning team of PSL 10 will be awarded USD 500,000 (approximately Rs145 million while runner-up team will get USD 200,000 (around PKR 56.1 million)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) on Friday announced the prize money for the winner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10th edition.

Similarly, the runner-up team would receive USD 200,000 (around PKR 56.1 million).

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would kick off today in Rawalpindi, where a colorful opening ceremony would be held before the first match.

In the opening match, defending champions Islamabad United would face the challenge of Lahore Qalandars.

A glittering opening ceremony before the start of play will mark the beginning of this historic edition. HBL PSL X is slated to run from 11 April to 18 May with night matches starting at 8pm PKT.

The 34-match tournament comprises of three-double headers scheduled on 12 April, 1 and 10 May, while the remaining fixtures will be single headers taking place across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. The three afternoon games will begin at 4pm PKT.

The newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to play host to 13 HBL PSL X matches including Qualifier, Eliminator and the 18 May final.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, while Multan Cricket Stadium and National Bank Stadium will witness five HBL PSL X matches each this season.

In HBL PSL 2024, Islamabad United emerged winners bagging the title for third time, while Multan Sultans ended up as runners-up for the third consecutive time.

Babar Azam, the leading run-scorer in the HBL PSL with 3,504 runs to his name, will be leading the HBL PSL 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi. Australia’s David Warner becomes the fourth overseas player to lead the 2020 champions Karachi Kings after Ravi Bopara, Kumar Sangakkara and Eoin Morgan.

Mohammad Rizwan, who led Multan Sultans to glory in the 2021 edition in Abu Dhabi, will continue to reign as Sultans’ skipper having done so 48 times in the previous four HBL PSL editions. Quetta’s Saud Shakeel will take the leadership duties of the Gladiators from Rilee Rossouw.

Shadab Khan, who has led Islamabad United in 55 HBL PSL matches so far, has been entrusted leadership duties for HBL PSL X as well, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, the only captain to have won consecutive HBL PSL titles will be in charge of the Lahore Qalandars.