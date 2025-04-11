PSL 10: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars To Play Opening Match Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2025 | 02:57 PM
Match will be played at Rawalpindi stadium after opening ceremony amid tight security arrangements
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2025) Defending champions Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Friday (today) evening.
The match would be played after opening ceremony of the PSL 10.
HBL PSL X is slated to run from 11 April to 18 May with night matches starting at 8pm PKT.
The 34-match tournament comprises of three-double headers scheduled on 12 April, 1 and 10 May, while the remaining fixtures will be single headers taking place across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. The three afternoon games will begin at 4pm PKT.
The six teams will also be locking horns to take away the USD 500,000 prize money set for the winners, while the runners-up team will be awarded USD 200,000.
The HBL PSL X Draft, which took place on 13 January, gave the six franchises an opportunity to refurbish their squads ahead of the historic edition.
The newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to play host to 13 HBL PSL X matches including Qualifier, Eliminator and the 18 May final. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, while Multan Cricket Stadium and National Bank Stadium will witness five HBL PSL X matches each this season.
The strict securty arrangements have been made for the PSL opening ceremony and the first match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.
