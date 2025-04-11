Open Menu

PSL 10: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars To Play Opening Match Today

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2025 | 02:57 PM

PSL 10: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to play opening match today  

Match will be played at Rawalpindi stadium after opening ceremony amid tight security arrangements

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2025) Defending champions Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Friday (today) evening.

The match would be played after opening ceremony of the PSL 10.

HBL PSL X is slated to run from 11 April to 18 May with night matches starting at 8pm PKT.

The 34-match tournament comprises of three-double headers scheduled on 12 April, 1 and 10 May, while the remaining fixtures will be single headers taking place across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. The three afternoon games will begin at 4pm PKT.

The six teams will also be locking horns to take away the USD 500,000 prize money set for the winners, while the runners-up team will be awarded USD 200,000.

The HBL PSL X Draft, which took place on 13 January, gave the six franchises an opportunity to refurbish their squads ahead of the historic edition.

The newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to play host to 13 HBL PSL X matches including Qualifier, Eliminator and the 18 May final. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, while Multan Cricket Stadium and National Bank Stadium will witness five HBL PSL X matches each this season.

The strict securty arrangements have been made for the PSL opening ceremony and the first match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Lahore Multan Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Lahore Qalandars United States Dollars Money January April May From Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan Islamabad United

Recent Stories

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports