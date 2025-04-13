PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

Karachi Kings chased down the target of 237 runs in the final over with 6 wickets down in third match of PSL 10 at Karachi National Cricket Stadium

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12nd, 2025) Karachi Kings defeated Multan Sultans by four wickets thanks to a blistering century from James Vince in the third match of HBL Pakistan Super League 10 at National cricket stadium in Karachi on Saturday night.

James Vince of the Kings played a key role in the victory by scoring a blazing 101 runs. Khushdil Shah scored 60, Tim Seifert 32, captain David Warner 12, Arafat Minhas 10, and Shan Masood was dismissed without scoring.

Abbas Afridi (9 runs) and Irfan Khan (5 runs) remained not out and returned to the pavilion unbeaten.

For Multan Sultans, Akif Javed took 3 wickets, while Usama Mir and Michael Bracewell took 1 wicket each.

Earlier, batting first on the invitation of Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans scored 234 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten with 105 runs. Michael Bracewell also stayed not out with 44 runs.

Kamran Ghulam scored 36, Usman Khan 19, and Shai Hope 8 runs before getting out.

For Karachi Kings, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, and Abbas Afridi took 1 wicket each.

Squads

Karachi Kings: David Warner (captain), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed