PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi to chase 217-run target set by Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators made a total of 216 runs for loss of three wickets in second match of PSL 10 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12nd, 2025) Peshawar Zalmi to chase 217-run target set by Quetta Gladiators in the second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi are currently batting in pursuit of the target.

Quetta Gladiators, after being invited to bat first by Peshawar Zalmi, made a total of 216 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in their allotted overs.

For Quetta Gladiators, Saud Shakeel scored 59 runs while Finn Allen made 53 while Hassan Nawaz contributed 41 runs before being dismissed.

Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten on 35 while Rilee Rossouw returned not out with 21 runs.

From Peshawar Zalmi, Ali Raza, Sufiyan Muqeem and Alzarri Joseph took one wicket each.

Finn Allen and Saud Shakeel built a 90-run partnership for the first wicket. However, Allen was dismissed for 53 and captain Saud Shakeel for 59. Hassan Nawaz managed to score 41 runs. Rilee Rossouw and Kusal Mendis are currently at the crease with 21 and 35 runs respectively.

At the toss, Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam opted to bowl first, stating their aim was to take early wickets and start the tournament with a win.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators’ captain Saud Shakeel said they would try their best to win the match.

He added that their squad is strong and they aim to set a big target.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 10, PZ vs QG today Match 02

Over 5,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure security of the matches, players and citizens coming to enjoy the cricket.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Corbin Bosch and Mohammad Ali, Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad, Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran, Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat, Ahmed Daniyal and Alzarri Joseph.

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad, Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott.