PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2025 | 03:52 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2025) Former national team captains Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik have been included in the Diamond category of players for the 10th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

All six PSL franchises announced the Names of the players they retained for the event.

Quetta Gladiators retained 8 players but Sarfraz Ahmed, who led the franchise to a championship, was not among them.

Quetta Gladiators released Sarfraz Ahmed after 9 years, and he would now be part of the draft for the first time since the 2016 season.

On the other hand, All-rounder Shoaib Malik announced on social media that he was leaving his former franchise, Karachi Kings. He joined the team in 2020 and played for four seasons.

In the Diamond category for PSL 10, alongside Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Hasnain have also been included.

The Diamond category also features players from Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe and other associate nations.

