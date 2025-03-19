PSL 10 Trophy 'Luminara' Reaches Lodhran
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Lodhran witnessed an electrifying moment as the HBL PSL 10 trophy, "Luminara," arrived in the city for its grand unveiling
The prestigious trophy was showcased at Aamna Girls School and Tareen Cricket Academy, where cricket enthusiasts, students, and local players gathered in large numbers to witness the historic occasion.
The prestigious trophy was showcased at Aamna Girls School and Tareen Cricket Academy, where cricket enthusiasts, students, and local players gathered in large numbers to witness the historic occasion.
The excitement among cricket fans was palpable as they seized the opportunity to take selfies and group photos with the glittering trophy.
The highlight of the event at Aamna Girls School was a breathtaking Taekwondo performance, adding an extra layer of thrill to the ceremony. Meanwhile, at Tareen Cricket Academy, aspiring cricketers formed a lineup to give the trophy a warm and enthusiastic welcome.
Officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Multan Sultans were also present at the event. Fans in Lodhran expressed their gratitude to the PCB and Ali Tareen, the owner of Multan Sultans.
