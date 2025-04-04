Open Menu

PSL 10th Edition: Fakhar Zaman Resumes Batting At Lahore Qalandars’ Nets After Recovery

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2025 | 03:44 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2025) Pakistan's opening batsman Fakhar Zaman on Friday resumed batting at the Lahore Qalandars' nets after recovering from an injury ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 edition.

Speaking to the media, Fakhar Zaman said that it felt a bit strange to bat again after one and a half months, but he is hopeful of regaining his rhythm in the coming days.

Fakhar stated that, as always, he aims to take Lahore Qalandars to the final this time as well. “We approach every PSL match as if it’s a final and give our best,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that Fakhar Zaman sustained an injury while fielding during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand, which prevented him from opening the innings.

Due to the injury, Fakhar was ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and subsequently missed the series against New Zealand as well.

