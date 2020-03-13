PSL-2020: Foreign players start leaving for their countries amid fears of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Breathwaite, Dawnson, Hales, Benton, Gregory, Vince are the players who have decided to go back to their home countries amid fears of deadly virus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2020) Following advice of Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) regarding upcoming matches of Pakistan Super League-V (PSL-V) 2020 amid coronavirus fears, the foreign players decided to leave the league and go back to their homeland.

Taking to Twitter, former captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Rashid Latif shared flight numbers and Names of the foreign players who were leaving amid Coronavirus fears.

Breathwaite, Dawnson, Hales, Benton, Gregory, Vince are Rossouw were among the foreign players who were flying from Karachi via Dubai to their home countries.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Cricket Board advised the foreign players that they may leave if they wanted and may go back to their home countries amid fears of Coronavirus. The board took this decision for the safety and security of the players. On Thursday, Sindh government asked Pakistan Cricket Board to organize rest of the matches of the PSL without spectators.

The board considered the request and imposed ban on general spectators except the media representatives, commercial partners, payers and the franchise owners and their families.

PCB also advised the players not to shake hands with each other and barred them from giving autograph and making selfies with the players.

The players were also advised not to shake hands with players of rival teams.

“The players may touch each others’ fists after playing matches but should avoid hand-shake,” the board said.

PCB Chief Executive Officer Waseem Khan said that they would ensure security and safety of the players and staffers amid Coroanvirus. He also regretted over the situation and grounds empty from spectators. He said the decision was taken after Sindh government asked to hold matches without spectators and this decision was important.

“We are in tough with Punjab government regarding matches in Lahore,” said PCB CEO Waseem Khan, adding that the directives of the provincial government would be followed. It stated that refunding of the tickets would be as per policies and the informed would be shared soon in this regard.