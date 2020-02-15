PSL 2020 is very important for me: Shoaib Malik

(@fidahassanain)

The senior cricketer also hails Darren Sammy for giving him a chance to play for upcoming PSL 2020.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) Senior all rounder Shoaib Malik has vowed to perform in upcoming matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, saying that it is important for him.

Shoaib Malik who recently moved to Peshawar Zalmi from Multan Sultans in the off-season said that he played well in various leagues during the ongoing session and showed determination to maintain his performance in PSL 2020.

“I just want to maintain my consistency in my performance as a player. I have been playing in all leages and now PSL is our own and it is important for me,” said Malik.

He also said: “Cricket is my passion and I want to avail every opportunity,”.

Answering to question regarding criticism on his performance, he stated that it is part of their game and he never got worried over the criticism.

He appreciated teammate and West Indies’ star Darren Sammy for his part in supporting the PSL.

"Sammy has been always very supportive. We all love him,” he said. adding that “ He always brings fun and entertainment to the game and that's very important for the league,.