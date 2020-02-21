UrduPoint.com
PSL 2020: Karachi Kings Takes On Peshawar Zalmi At Karachi National Stadium

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 03:51 PM

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings takes on Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi National Stadium

Azam Babar and Delport  pushed the team to 74/2 for 9 over.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2020) The second match of Pakistan Super League is underway as Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi are face to face at National Karachi Stadium.

The match started soon after Juma Prayers. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to field.

There is a very jubilant situation at the ground as thousands of citizens have come to the ground to enjoy match .

Babar Azam and Cameron Delport are on strike and pushing the scores up.

High Security arrangements have been made outside the stadium and strict surveillance is being carried out inside the crowd. Aerial surveillance is also being done through helicopter to ensure maximum security to the players and fans present at the stadium.

