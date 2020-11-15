PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars wins by 5 wickets

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Qalandars won the Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 by defeating the Peshawar Zalmi with 5 wickets at National Stadium on Saturday.

The Peshawar Zalmi had set the target of 171 runs for Lahore Qalandars to win the match.

Lahore Qalandars' Muhammad Hafeez, the Man of the Match, played well who remained not out and scored 74 runs on 46 balls. Hafeez hit 9 boundaries and 2 sixes while David Wiese made 16 runs with 2 sixes on 7 balls. Ben Dunk and Samit Patel scored 20 runs each.

Zalmi' bowlers Saqib Mahmood gave 41 runs and took 3 wickets while Rahat Ali and Mohammad Imran took 1 wicket each.

Peshawar Zalmi's batsman Shoaib Malik made 39 runs on 24 balls with 2 sixes and 2 fours, he was caugh out by Ben Dunk on Dilbar Hussain's bowl. H. Viljoen scored 37 runs with the help of 3 sixes, 3 fours and faced 16 balls. He was caught out by Sohail Akhtar on bowl of Haris Rauf. Faf du Plessis scored 31 runs on 25 balls.

Lahore Qalandars' bowler Shaheen Afridi gave 19 runs and got two wickets in allotted four overs while Dilbar Hussain in allotted four overs got 3 wickets and gave 33 runs.

Earlier, the Lahore Qalandars had won the toss and decided to bowl first.