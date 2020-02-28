UrduPoint.com
PSL 2020: Multan Sultans Made 102 Scores In 12th Overs Against Karachi Kings

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans made 102 scores in 12th overs against Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings won the toss but offered Multan Sultans to bat first at Multan Stadium.

MULTAN: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2020) Multan Sultans have scored 51 runs at the loss of one wicket against Karachi Kings.

Moeen Ali and Shan Masood are on the crease after Zeeshan Ashraf returned to pavilion. He made 23 runs against 13 balls.

Karachi Kings won the toss but decided to bowl first in the 10th match of Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition 2020 at Multan Stadium. Multan Sultans scored 48 runs at the loss of one wicket in initial five overs. It is, however, fourth match of Multan Sultans in the tournament; they won two matches and earned four points while lost one match. While Kings who are playing their third match won a match and lost another and earned two points. Shan Masood is leading Multan Sultans whereas Imad Wasim is the Captain of Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings depends mainly on their most consistent batsman Babar Azam.

Other batsmen are Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan and Awais Zia, and fast bowler Mohammad Amir and allrounder Umaid Asif.

There are batsmen Alex Hales of England and Cameron Delport of South Africa, bowlers Chris Jordan are the foreign players.

The Sultans are an impressive team with talented and experienced allrounder Moeen Ali of England, and Pakistan's former allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi, batsman Rilee Rossouw of South Africa, batsmen Ravi Bopara and James Vince both from England, Pakistani batsmen Ali Shafiq and Khushdil Shah, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir, spinner Imran Tahir of South Africa, Pakistani fast bowlers Sohail Tanveer, Mohammad Irfan and Junaid Khan, along with Bilawal Bhatti, spinners Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf and others.

