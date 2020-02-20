PSL 2020 opening ceremony begins in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

The colorful ceremony started with national anthem and enthusiasm, with presence of 10,000 fans and lovers of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2020) Amid lights and colors, the inaugural ceremony for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is under way National Stadium Karachi.

Thousands of fans and lovers of PSL are present there in the national stadium to enjoy the colorful opening ceremony of the league.

“over 10,000 fans are there in the ceremony,” the sources say. As many as 350 artists will perform on the opening ceremony in the nation stadium.

The ceremony started with national anthem and the whole crowed stood up in honor of the anthem. Strict securiity arrangments have been made on the occasion.

Soon after the ceremony, the first match will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the same ground.