PSL 2020: PCB announces online tickets

(@fidahassanain)

The board says that every customer can purchase up to seven tickets per match on one national ID card.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2020) Good news for cricket lovers as Pakistan Cricket Board announced online ticket prices and booking for upcoming Pakistan Super League matches in home grounds.

According to the details, the first batch of tickets is ready for cricket fans from 8pm tonight through www.yayvo.com. However, general sale of tickets will commence on Tuesday, January 28, through dedicated TCS Express Centers across 38 cities of the country.

Tickets have been priced between Rs1,000 to Rs6,000 for February 20 grand opening ceremony in Karachi while the ticket price for final match in Lahore is between Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

It may be mentioned here that all 34 matches would be played across four Pakistan venues with Karachi to stage nine matches, Lahore fourteen matches, Multan three matches and Rawalpindi eight matches between February 20 to March 22.

According to the PCB, ticket prices for HBL PSL 2020 were locked after an extensive review process factoring in start times, working and weekend games, and affordability for fans.