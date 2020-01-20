UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSL 2020: PCB Announces Online Tickets

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:51 PM

PSL 2020: PCB announces online tickets

The board says that every customer can purchase up to seven tickets per match on one national ID card.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2020) Good news for cricket lovers as Pakistan Cricket Board announced online ticket prices and booking for upcoming Pakistan Super League matches in home grounds.

According to the details, the first batch of tickets is ready for cricket fans from 8pm tonight through www.yayvo.com. However, general sale of tickets will commence on Tuesday, January 28, through dedicated TCS Express Centers across 38 cities of the country.

The board said that every customer can purchase up to seven tickets per match on one national ID card.

Tickets have been priced between Rs1,000 to Rs6,000 for February 20 grand opening ceremony in Karachi while the ticket price for final match in Lahore is between Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

It may be mentioned here that all 34 matches would be played across four Pakistan venues with Karachi to stage nine matches, Lahore fourteen matches, Multan three matches and Rawalpindi eight matches between February 20 to March 22.

According to the PCB, ticket prices for HBL PSL 2020 were locked after an extensive review process factoring in start times, working and weekend games, and affordability for fans.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan PCB Pakistan Super League Sale Rawalpindi Price January February March May 2020 All From Habib Bank Limited Love

Recent Stories

PM Khan to meet President Trump on sidelines of WE ..

18 minutes ago

PTI has one-week time to save Punjab govt

30 minutes ago

71% parents believe video games good for teens

7 minutes ago

Flour being sold at 12 points for fixed rates in t ..

7 minutes ago

US State Secretary Visits Colombia to Discuss Glob ..

7 minutes ago

Inquiry report on PIC incident submitted to Chief ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.