PSL 2020: Qalandars Eliminates Sultans To Reach In Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

PSL 2020: Qalandars eliminates Sultans to reach in final

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Lahore Qalandar won the Eliminator-2 match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 by 25 runs eliminating Multan Sultans from the League on Sunday at the National Stadium. In the final of the League Qalandars will face Kings on Tuesday.

David Wiese of Lahore Qalandars was declared Man of the Match, he played a brilliant innings remained unbeaten on 48 runs with 3 sixes and 5 fours off 21 balls.

The Multan Sultans couldn't chase the given target of 183 runs and scored 157 runs in 19.1 overs.

Multan Sultans' Adam Lyth made 50 runs on 29 balls with 3 sixes and four boundaries, caught out by Fakhar Zaman on David Wiese ball while Khushdil Shah scored 30 runs, faced 19 balls and hit 2 sixes and 2 fours.

LQ had set the target of 183 with loss of 6 wickets. Tamim Iqbal and Fakhar started the innings but when the total score reached 46 runs, Tamim Iqbal was caught out by Khushdil Shah due to top edge hit. He scored 30 runs off 20 balls with the help of 5 fours. After which captain Sohail Akhtar came to bat and individually scored 5 runs and was caught by Riley Russo on the ball of Muhammad Ilyas. Muhammad Hafeez, who scored a magnificent 74 in eliminator 1, scored 19 off 21 balls with the help of 2 fours and was caught by Adam Lyth.

After Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman scored 46 runs with the help of 2 fours and 4 sixes on the balls, he was catch out by Sohail Tanveer on Adam Lyth's ball. Contrary to expectations, Ben Dunk was bowled cleanly by Shahid Afridi for just three runs. Samit Patel played a good innings and faced 26 balls and scored 26 runs with 4 fours. David took 3 wickets and gave 27 runs.

Shahid Afridi of Multan Sultans gave 18 runs in his allotted 4 overs and sent 2 batsmen back to pavilion while Adam Lyth, Sohail Tanveer, Mohammad Ilyas and Junaid Khan took 1 wicket each. Sohail Tanveer and Junaid Khan in their allotted 4 overs gave 52 and 42 runs in respectively.

The Multan Sultans had won the toss and decided to field.

Squads: Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Muhammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (Australia), Abid Ali, Dane Villas (South Africa), Samit Patel (England), David Wiese (South Africa), Salman Irshad and Mohammad Faizan.

Multan SultansShan Masood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf, Adam Lyth (England), Riley Russo (South Africa), Ravi Bopara (England), Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanveer, Muhammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir (South Africa) and Junaid Khan.

