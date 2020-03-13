UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSL 2020 To Go As Planned

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:51 PM

PSL 2020 to go as planned  

PCB, however, gave choice to the overseas players to withdraw from Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 amid fears of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2020) Amid fears of spreading Coronavirus, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will go as per planned, Pakistan cricket board(PCB) said here on Friday.

In a statement, PCB said that conference call was held with owners of franchises and reached the conclusion that HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 would go as it was planned including tonight’s Multan Sultans versus Peshawar Zalmi match which would start at the National Stadium at 8pm.

The matches would be played behind closed doors and only event accredited personnel would be allowed to enter the venue.

All players and players support personnel had been given the option to withdraw from the HBL PSL 2020 should they wish to do so. Alex Hales of Karachi Kings, Rilee Rossouw and James Vince of Multan Sultans, Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, James Foster (coach), Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone of Peshawar Zalmi of Peshawar Zalmi, Jason Roya and Tymal Mills of Quetta Gladiators had confirmed that they would not take part in rest of the match of the PSL.

The teams would be allowed player replacement which would have to be approved by the Event Technical Committee. The PCB would continue to assess and monitor the situation and make decisions as appropriate in consultation with the team owners.

However, no player was tested positive for Coronavirus till date and no discussion took place as yet with regards to the upcoming Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament and home international matches against Bangladesh.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “This remains an evolving and unprecedented situation with a number of moving parts that require constant and regular monitoring.

“Today, the PCB and the team owners, as part of their duty of care, have decided to give all the players the option to decide if they wish to return home. Ensuring that the players feel comfortable remains paramount to the PCB.

“As of now, it is important to emphasise and clarify that the main concern of many of the 10 players and a coach, who have chosen to return home, revolves around avoiding a potential situation where they might become stranded either due to flight cancellations or border closures in their own countries.

“The PCB will facilitate their safe return and will ensure the same for all of the players and support staff personnel who decide to withdraw from HBL PSL 2020.

“As stated previously, we will continue to assess and review the situation and will not hesitate to make what we believe are the right decisions for everyone involved.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Bangladesh PCB Pakistan Super League Same Livingstone James Vince Liam Dawson Border 2020 Karachi Kings Event All From Coach Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Central China's Henan Province sees imports increa ..

7 seconds ago

Sindh University postpones bachelor and master deg ..

9 seconds ago

Govt taking preventive measures to control Coronav ..

10 seconds ago

Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee to start Hajj training fr ..

12 seconds ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's ( ..

13 seconds ago

Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Halts Flights to S ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.