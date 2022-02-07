PSL 2022: 50 percent vaccinated spectators allowed at Gaddafi Stadium

(@Abdulla99267510)

The children under 12 yearsof age will also be able to enter the stadium and watch the matches there.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2022) Good news for the cricket fans as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday allowed 50 percent vaccinated spectators to enjoy Pakistan Super League-7 (PSL) matches at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

NCOC head ad Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar was chairing the meeting. The NCOC decided to permit 50 percent fully vaccinated spectators in stadium till February 15. It decided that from February 16, 100 percent fully vaccinated fans would be allowed to enter into the stadium and enjoy match.

The NCOC also said that children under 12 would also be able to enter the stadium.

PSL Lahore leg matches would start from February 10 (Thursday) with the unbeaten Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium.

In the ongoing seventh edition of PSL, so far, 14 matches have been played. Multan Sultans secured 10 points, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalanders were at 6 points each, Peshawar Zalmi at 4, Quetta Gladiators 2 and Karachi Kings could not make any point.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns at National Stadium in Karachi today.

The match will be played at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) as per the schedule time.