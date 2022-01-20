UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig To Perform Live

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2022 | 06:19 PM

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to perform live

The opening ceremony will be held at Lahore’s Qaddafi stadium if it goes as planned.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2022) Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform live and sing the anthem of the seventh edition of fast approaching Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The opening ceremony which if goes as planned would be held at Qadafi stadium, because the Coronavirus situation was not going well.

According to the reports, five players of three franchises and ten staff members of Pakistan cricket board tested positive for Coronavirus.

Usman Wahla, Oun Zaidi and Sarfraza Ahmed’s wife and mother are among those who tested positive for Coronavirus, said the reports.

However, the PCB officials are much determined to hold the PSL and if the ceremony goes it was planned then Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform live.

The first match of the league is due on January 27 at National Stadium Karachi.

