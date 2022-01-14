UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig To Sing Anthem For The Mega Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 03:15 PM

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for the mega event

The theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of the fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough and testing times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2022) Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will sing the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 anthem, which has been produced and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui. The anthem will be released next week through an event partner.

The theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of the fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough and testing times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will be the first time Atif Aslam will sing the PCB’s marquee event song, while Aima Baig had featured in last year’s Groove Mera, which turned out to be a smashing hit.

Atif Aslam is an international acclaimed Pakistan singer who has recorded numerous chart-topping songs for local and international film industry. In 2008, he was bestowed with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (medial of distinction) from the government of Pakistan, while he has received over 50 other different awards from within and outside Pakistan.

Aima Baig is one of the most popular female voices in Pakistan. In the past seven years, she has recorded a number of top charts and has won local and international awards.

Abdullah Siddiqui: “Getting to produce this anthem is a dream for any musician, and I’m very honored and thankful to the PCB for the opportunity this year.

“Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are undeniably the best and working with them has been a privilege. I’m very excited for fans to hear what we have come up with.

“We have tried to produce a song that captures the spirit of the game in a meaningful way, while still being very fun and catchy.”

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Music PCB Pakistan Super League Atif Aslam Event From Government Industry Best Top Singer Pakistan Limited Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line ma ..

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line maintenance services in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation With ..

Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation With Possible New US Sanctions - L ..

47 seconds ago
 Man shot dead over land dispute

Man shot dead over land dispute

48 seconds ago
 ChiNext Index opens lower Friday

ChiNext Index opens lower Friday

50 seconds ago
 44 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tianjin's ..

44 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tianjin's second citywide screening

51 seconds ago
 Arms Supply Creates Temptation for Kiev to Settle ..

Arms Supply Creates Temptation for Kiev to Settle Donbas Crisis By Military Mean ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.