PSL 2022: Babar Azam opens up about Karachi Kings’s squad

The skipper says there is still so much to "reflect, learn and improve" on from the experience.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2022) Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam has opened up about his squad, saying that his squad could not do well at their end.

His comment came after elimination of ill-fated Karachi Kings from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. Karachi Kings was the only team which had the longest streak of defeats with eight consecutive losses in the tournaments. The team led by Babar Azam eliminated from the race to the playoffs in the tournament, with only two points in 10 games after losing to Quetta Gladiators on Sunday. The Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by 23 runs in match 28 of the PSL at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Kings’ skipper confessed that his squad couldn't do well at their end but there was still so much to "reflect, learn and improve" on from the experience.

He expressed gratitude towards his and Karachi Kings fans for supporting and believing in the team despite their misfortune.

He wrote, "We did not hold up our end. Lots to reflect, learn & improve from this entire experience of #PSL7. In sha Allah, we will come back stronger. Also, quite grateful to all the fans for their immense support and belief,".