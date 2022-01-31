UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: Erin Holland Wishes Birthday To Husband Ben Cutting

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2022 | 12:23 PM

PSL 2022: Erin Holland wishes birthday to husband Ben Cutting

Erin who is associated with Pakistan Super League (PSL) as it presenter sang "Happy Birthday" for her husband Cutting

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) Pakistan Super League Presenter Erin Holland has wished birthday to her husband Ben Cutting.

Ben Cutting, who is playing for Peshawar Zalmi, is in bio-secure bubble and Erin has wished him birthday by maintaining the protocols.

The manner in which she has wished him birthday is very lovely. She said that they are in different boil-bubbles and this is the closest she can get to him on his birthday.

She was heard saying, "We are in different bio-bubbles, so this is the closest I can get to you on your birthday,".

"Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday dear Ben. Happy Birthday to you," sang Erin.

After clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League (PSL) took to Twitter and shared a video clip by showing Erin talking to her husband Ben Cutting.

It tweeted, "Happy birthday Ben Cutting from all of us and @erinvholland."

Related Topics

Twitter Pakistan Super League Netherlands Islamabad United All From Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Tokyo Reopens Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center to ..

Tokyo Reopens Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center to Administer Booster Shots - Rep ..

8 minutes ago
 Hong Kong Home Affairs Minister Resigns for Attend ..

Hong Kong Home Affairs Minister Resigns for Attending Party Amid COVID-19 Surge ..

8 minutes ago
 Security Council to meet on Ukraine as US warns of ..

Security Council to meet on Ukraine as US warns of Russia sanctions

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Hassan Khan replaces Shahid Afridi for Q ..

PSL 2022: Hassan Khan replaces Shahid Afridi for Quetta Gladiators

19 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in Women Deve ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in Women Development Organization’s Works ..

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Lauds COMSTECH for Sending ..

OIC General Secretariat Lauds COMSTECH for Sending a Medical Team to Niger

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>