PSL 2022: Erin Holland wishes birthday to husband Ben Cutting

Erin who is associated with Pakistan Super League (PSL) as it presenter sang "Happy Birthday" for her husband Cutting

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) Pakistan Super League Presenter Erin Holland has wished birthday to her husband Ben Cutting.

Ben Cutting, who is playing for Peshawar Zalmi, is in bio-secure bubble and Erin has wished him birthday by maintaining the protocols.

The manner in which she has wished him birthday is very lovely. She said that they are in different boil-bubbles and this is the closest she can get to him on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday dear Ben. Happy Birthday to you," sang Erin.

After clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League (PSL) took to Twitter and shared a video clip by showing Erin talking to her husband Ben Cutting.

It tweeted, "Happy birthday Ben Cutting from all of us and @erinvholland."