PSL 2022: Franchises Express Concerns Over Changes In Reserve Pool

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2022 | 03:07 PM

PSL 2022: Franchises express concerns over changes in reserve pool

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim had replaced the players nominated after consultation with the representatives of all teams but this move surprised the franchises.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2022) All franchises of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday expressed concerns over changes of players made in the reserve pool list for the fast approaching seventh season.

The franchises said that they would have been informed if a decision had to be made about it. They said that unfortunately they were not consulted over changes in the reserve pool.

On January 20, Pakistan cricket board had shared a list of 19 players out of which 15 players would enter into the bio-bubble while the remaining four players would remain outside the bio-bubble. The four players would only be called in case of any emergency.

Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Umair bin Yusuf and Zahid Mahmood are among the 15 players who were named after consultation with the representatives of the teams.

However, Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem removed these cricketers from the list and replaced them with Umar Amin, Khalid Usman, Musadiq Ahmed and Salman Ali. This move surprised the franchises which expressed serious concerns for not consulting them.

The PCB justified its move by saying that changes were made ahead of Australian tour. It said that potential players for the Test series against Australia were changed so they could take part in training camp going to start from the next week.

It may be mentioned here that the match would be held if at least 13 cricketers are available and a player could be selected from the reserve pool if needed.

