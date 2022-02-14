UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: Haris Rauf Says Lahore Crowd Is Exceptional

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2022 | 02:48 PM

The pacer says he is pleased to witness the high number of Lahore fans at the stadium, pointing out that everyone is having a great time with the crowd.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) Lahore Qalandars' pacer Haris Rauf has said that crowd in Lahore is exceptional, hoping that they will get support and motivation from the spectators.

Haris Rauf says that the team is already looking forward to play in Lahore.

The pacer says he is pleased to witness the high number of Lahore fans at the stadium, pointing out that everyone is having a great time with the crowd at the stadium and that Lahore Qalandars were already anticipating the enjoyment and fun they will be having in Lahore.

Haris Rauf has expressed these words while talking to a local tv today.

The bowler says, "They make noise and blow whistles, which we all enjoy."

Talking about Lahore Qalandars, he says they are like a family and live like friends and which is secret to their success.

He says they support one and another.

The players of the Lahore Qalandars, especially Haris Rauf and Rashid are making efforts to introduce their new styles for celebrations. Rauf says they adopt different celebration styles to cheer the team and crowd at the stadium.

