PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns today

Both teams are determined to grab their first victory in the ongoing Pakistan Super League at National Stadium in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2022) Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns today in the fourth match of ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League at National Stadium in Karachi.

Babar Azam is captaining Karachi Kings while Gladiators are being led by Sarfraz Ahmed. Both teams are determined to grab victory in the tournament.

Both teams lost earlier in two contests. Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi defeated Gladiators.

Karachi Kings have an edge as they won three out of the five matches while Quetta Gladiators are 2019 champions.

Squads:

KARACHI KINGS: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Muhammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Mouhammad Imran Jr, Mohammad Taha Khan, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Ilyas

QUETTA GLADIATORS: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sohail Tanveer, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Hasnain, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Ashir Qureshi