PSL 2022: Kings won the toss, opt to bowl first

Both Karachi Kings and Islamabad United are excited for today’s match that will start at 7: 30 pm at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first in today’s match against Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium in the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

The match will start at 7: 30 pm.

Both Islamabad United and Karachi Kings are excited for today’s match.

The United is placed on the third position of the points table with six points to their name. The United have so far won three matches from the six they have played so far.

Karachi Kings are at the last position of the points table with zero points as they have lost all six games played so far.

Strict security arrangements have been made all around Gaddafi Stadium as heavy police contingents have been deployed near the stadium and on all roads leading to it.