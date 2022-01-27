PSL 2022 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2022 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans - See PSL 7 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance. and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL 7) starts on 27 January 2022 with the opening match of Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans. The Sultans are the defending champions, and it is the home ground for the Kings. The match commences at 08 PM PST at National Stadium Karachi.

Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Head To Head Past Records in PSL

Before the PSL 07 starts, let's see how Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans performed in the past season against each other. Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans played nine matches in the past PSL seasons, Karachi Kings won five matches, and Multan Sultans won two matches.

As per this parameter, we can say that Karachi Kings is a favorite in the opening match of the PSL 2022.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Karachi Kings Past Records in PSL

From 2016 till now, Karachi Kings has played 65 PSL matches and won 29 out of these 65 matches. They did not perform well in the first season, but now they are playing good cricket.

Multan Sultans Past Records in PSL

From 2018 till now, Multan Sultans has played 43 PSL matches and won 20 out of these 43 matches. They did not perform well in the early seasons of PSL, but now they are playing good cricket.

PSL 7 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of both Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans for the opening match of Pakistan Super League 07.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2022 opening match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain) (Platinum) (Batsman)

Chris Jordan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Imad Wasim (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Amir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Lewis Gregory (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nabi (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Joe Clarke (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Aamir Yamin (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Sharjeel Khan (Gold) (Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Silver) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Silver)

Rohail Nazir (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Abell (Silver) (Batsman)

Umaid Asif (Silver) (Bowler)

Faisal Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Qasim Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Romario Shepherd (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Talha Ahsan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

The playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2022 opening match will be among the following players.

Tim David (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Rilee Rossouw (Platinum) (Batsman)

Imran Tahir (Diamond) (Wicketkeeper)

Odean Smith (Diamond) (Wicketkeeper)

Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond) (Batsman)

Khushdil Shah (Gold) (Batsman)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold) (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Gold) (Batsman)

Anwar Ali (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Asif Afridi (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Imran Khan Snr. (Silver) (Bowler)

Rumman Raees (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Rovman Powell (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Aamer Azmat (Emerging) (Batsman)

Abbas Afridi (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Ihsanullah (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

As per the head-to-head history, Karachi Kings is the favorite team to win the opening match of PSL 2022. Also, the match is on the home ground of Kings. Besides, it is not to forget that Sultans are the defending champions this season; they will give a tough time to Karachi Kings. So we predict that Karachi Kings will win the opening match of PSL 2022. It is not to forget that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 2022 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score

