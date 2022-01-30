PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 7 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance. and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 05 on Sunday, 30 January 2022, is between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, the first contest of United in PSL 7. The Zalmis were the champions of PSL 2, and United lifted the PSL trophy in Seasons 1 and 3. Also, Zalmis had an excellent victory on Friday against Gladiators. The match begins at 2:30 PM PST at National Stadium Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head Past Records in PSL

Before the PSL 07 Match 05 starts, let's see how Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United performed in the past season against each other. Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United played 15 matches in the past PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi won 8 matches, and Islamabad United won 7 matches.

As per this parameter, we can say that Zalmi is a favorite in the 5th match of the PSL 2022 against Islamabad United.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Peshawar Zalmi Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01, Peshawar Zalmi played 70 PSL matches and won 38 out of these 70 matches with a win percentage of 55.07. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and we are hopeful they will present a good show this time too.

Moreover, Zalmis played their first game in PSL 7 against Quetta Gladiators and had a fantastic win. We are excited to see the same rhythm again.

Islamabad United Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01, Islamabad United played 65 PSL matches and won 36 out of these 65 matches with a win percentage of 56.15. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and we are hopeful they will present a good show this time too.

PSL 7 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 07 Match 05.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2022 Match 05 will be among the following players.

Hazratulah Zazai (Platinum) (Batsman)

Liam Livingstone (Platinum) (Batsman)

Wahab Riaz (Platinum) (Captain) (Bowler)

Pat Brown (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haider Ali (Diamond) (Batsman)

Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Shoaib Malik (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Hussain Talat (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Saqib Mahmood (Gold) (Bowler)

Usman Qadir (Gold) (Bowler)

Matt Parkinson (Gold) (Bowler)

Arshad Iqbal (Silver) (Bowler)

Kamran Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Salman Irshad (Silver) (Bowler)

Sameen Gul (Silver) (Bowler)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver) (Batsman)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Sirajuddin (Emerging) (Bowler)

Arish Ali Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ben Cutting (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Haris (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Sohail Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Umar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

The playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2022 Match 05 will be among the following players.

Asif Ali (Platinum) (Batsman)

Colin Munro (Platinum) (Batsman)

Hasan Ali (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shadab Khan (Diamond) (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Faheem Ashraf (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Marchant De Lange (Diamond) (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Gold) (Batsman)

Azam Khan (Gold) (Wicketkeeperer)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Danish Aziz (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Akhlaq (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Paul Stirling (Silver) (Batsman)

Reece Topley (Silver) (Bowler)

Zafar Gohar (Silver) (Bowler)

Mubasir Khan (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Huraira (Emerging) (Batsman)

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Ather Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Musa Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Zahir Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Who Will Win PSL 2022 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Match?

As per the head-to-head history and win percentage of both teams in previous seasons, both are favorites to win the 5th match of PSL 2022. In the previous match, Zalmis were exceptional. So we predict that Peshawar Zalmi will win the fifth match of PSL 07. It is not to forget that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

