PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 7 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance. and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 06 on Sunday, 30 January 2022, is between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, the second contest of Qalandars and the third match of Kings in PSL 7. Kings have lost their previous matches against Sultans and Gladiators, and Qalandars also lost their game against Sultans. The Karachi Kings lifted the PSL trophy in Season 6, and Qalandars never won it. The match begins at 7:30 PM PST at National Stadium Karachi. If you can't make it to National Stadium and want to enjoy PSL 07 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint.

Both teams have a great rivalry, and we can surely name it a high voltage game this season so far. For those who don't have access to the TV or any other LIVE stream to enjoy PSL 2022 Match 06, you can see the Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Head To Head Past Records in PSL

Before the PSL 07 Match 06 starts, let's see how Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars performed in the past season against each other. Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars played 13 matches in the past PSL seasons, Karachi Kings won 8 matches, and Lahore Qalandars won 4 matches.

As per this parameter, we can say that Karachi Kings is a favorite in the 6th match of the PSL 2022 against Lahore Qalandars.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Karachi Kings Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01, Karachi Kings has played 65 matches and won 29 out of these 65 matches with a win percentage of 44.61. They presented a good show in each PSL season, and we hope they will also do better this time.

Moreover, the Kings played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans and lost it. Their second game of this season was against Quetta Gladiators, and they also lost it. We hope they will start winning matches in PSL 7 today.

Lahore Qalandars Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01, Lahore Qalandars played 54 PSL matches and won 21 out of these 54 matches with a win percentage of 39.60. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5. We hope this time they will set a winning tradition.

Moreover, the Qalandars played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans yesterday and lost. They put a great total at the scoreboard, but Sultans easily chased that. We hope they will keep up the great game today.

PSL 7 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of both Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 07 Match 06.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2022 Match 06 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain) (Platinum) (Batsman)

Chris Jordan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Imad Wasim (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Amir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Lewis Gregory (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nabi (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Joe Clarke (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Aamir Yamin (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Sharjeel Khan (Gold) (Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Silver) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Silver) (Bowler)

Rohail Nazir (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Abell (Silver) (Batsman)

Umaid Asif (Silver) (Bowler)

Ian Cockbain (Silver) (Batsman)

Faisal Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Qasim Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Taha (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Romario Shepherd (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Talha Ahsan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Sahibzada Farhan (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Jordan Thompson (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Tom Lammonby (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

The playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2022 Match 06 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman (Platinum) (Batsman)

Rashid Khan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain) (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haris Rauf (Diamond) (Bowler)

David Wiese (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hafeez (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Abdullah Shafique (Gold) (Batsman)

Harry Brook (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Phil Salt (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Ben Dunk (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Matty Potts (Gold) (Bowler)

Ahmed Daniyal (Silver) (Bowler)

Dean Foxcroft (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Sohail Akhtar (Silver) (Batsman)

Kamran Ghulam (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Ashraf (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Maaz Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Zaman Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Samit Patel (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Akif Javed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Who Will Win PSL 2022 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Match?

As per the head-to-head history and win percentage of both teams in previous seasons, Karachi Kings is the favorite to win the 6th match of PSL 2022. Besides, Qalandars played excellent cricket yesterday. However, we predict that the Kings will win the 6th match of PSL 07. It is not to forget that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars on Sunday 7:30 PM PST 30 January 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are away from TV; you will never miss any update of the whole PSL season 07 here.