PSL 2022 Match 07 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2022 Match 07 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans - See PSL 7 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance, and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 07 on Monday, 31 January 2022, is between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, the third match of both teams in PSL 7. The Quetta Gladiators lifted the PSL trophy in Season 4, and Sultans are the defending champions this time. Furthermore, Sultans have won both of their previous matches, and Gladiators lost one. The match begins at 7:30 PM PST at National Stadium Karachi. If you can't make it to National Stadium and want to enjoy PSL 07 Match 07 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint.

For those who don't have access to the TV or any other LIVE stream to enjoy PSL 2022 Match 07, you can see the Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Head To Head Past Records in PSL

Before the PSL 07 Match 07 starts, let's see how Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans performed in the past season against each other. Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans played eight matches in the past PSL seasons, Quetta Gladiators won 4 matches, and Multan Sultans won 3 matches.

As per this parameter, we can say that Quetta Gladiators is a favorite in the 7th match of the PSL 2022 against Multan Sultans.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Quetta Gladiators Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01, Quetta Gladiators played 63 PSL matches and won 32 out of these 63 matches with a win percentage of 52.38. They did not perform well in the past two seasons, but they are showing some good cricket this time.

Furthermore, Gladiators played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi and lost it as Zalmis achieved the target in the last over. They played a fantastic game in their second match against Karachi Kings two days ago and won with eight wickets and 25 balls left.

Multan Sultans Past Records in PSL

From 2018 till now, Multan Sultans has played 43 PSL matches and won 20 out of these 43 matches with a 46.51 win percentage. They did not perform well in the early seasons of PSL, but now they are playing good cricket.

Sultans played their first game in PSL 7 against Karachi Kings and won it. They played their second game of this season against Lahore Qalandars and achieved a high target of 207 runs in the last over.

PSL 7 Match 07 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 07 Match 07.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2022 Match 07 will be among the following players.

James Vince (Platinum) (Batsman)

Jason Roy (Platinum) (Batsman)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Shimron Hetmyer (Platinum) (Batsman)

Will Smeed (Platinum) (Batsman)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

James Faulkner (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nawaz (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Shahid Afridi (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hasnain (Gold) (Bowler)

Naseem Shah (Gold) (Bowler)

Ben Duckett (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Khurram Shehzad (Silver) (Bowler)

Naveen-Ul-Haq (Silver) (Bowler)

Sohail Tanvir (Silver) (Bowler)

Umar Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Luke Wood (Silver) (Bowler)

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Emerging) (Batsman)

Ashar Qureshi (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ahsan Ali (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Noor Ahmed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ali Imran (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Dan Lawrence (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Ghulam Mudassar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

The playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2022 Match 07 will be among the following players.

Tim David (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Rilee Rossouw (Platinum) (Batsman)

Imran Tahir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Odean Smith (Diamond) (Bowler)

Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond) (Batsman)

Johnson Charles (Diamond) (Wicketkeeper)

Khushdil Shah (Gold) (Batsman)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold) (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Gold) (Batsman)

Anwar Ali (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Asif Afridi (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Imran Khan Snr. (Silver) (Bowler)

Rumman Raees (Silver) (Bowler)

Rovman Powell (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Dominic Drakes (Silver) (Bowler)

Aamer Azmat (Emerging) (Batsman)

Abbas Afridi (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ihsanullah (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Rizwan Hussain (Supplementary) (Batsman)

David Willey (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Who Will Win PSL 2022 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Match?

As per the PSL 7 performance, Sultans are the favorites of this match. However, the head-to-head history and the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons favor Quetta Gladiators to win the 7th match of PSL 2022. In all such scenarios, we predict that the Sultans will win the 7th match of PSL 07 and remain unbeatable today too. It is not to forget that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 07 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 07 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans on Monday 7:30 PM PST 31 January 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are away from TV; you will never miss any update of the whole PSL season 07 here.