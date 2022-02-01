PSL 2022 Match 08 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2022 Match 08 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans - See PSL 7 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance, and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 08 on Tuesday, 1 February 2022, is between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, the second match United and fourth match of Sultans in PSL 7. United won their first match, and Sultans are unbeaten in this tournament. Besides, Islamabad United lifted the PSL trophy in Seasons 1 and 3, and Sultans are the defending champions this time. The match begins at 7:30 PM PST at National Stadium Karachi. If you can't make it to National Stadium and want to enjoy PSL 07 Match 08 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint.

For those who don't have access to the TV or any other LIVE stream to enjoy PSL 2022 Match 08, you can see the Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans PSL Head To Head Records

Before the PSL 07 Match 08 starts, let's see how Islamabad United and Multan Sultans performed in the past seasons against each other. Islamabad United and Multan Sultans played nine matches in the past PSL seasons, Islamabad United won 5 matches, and Multan Sultans won 4 matches.

As per this parameter, we can say that Islamabad United is a favorite in the 8th match of the PSL 2022 against Multan Sultans.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Islamabad United Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01, Islamabad United played 65 PSL matches and won 36 out of these 65 matches with a win percentage of 56.15. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and we are hopeful they will present a good show this time too.

Furthermore, United played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi and won it after beating Peshawar by nine wickets with 25 balls left.

Multan Sultans Past Records in PSL

From 2018 till now, Multan Sultans has played 43 PSL matches and won 20 out of these 43 matches with a 46.51 win percentage. They did not perform well in the early seasons of PSL, but now they are playing good cricket.

Sultans played their first game in PSL 7 against Karachi Kings and won it smoothly. They played their second game of this season against Lahore Qalandars and achieved a high target of 207 runs in the last over.

Yesterday, the third game of Sultans was against Gladiators, and Sultans won after an exciting match by six runs with Gladiators all-out in the last over.

PSL 7 Match 08 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of both Islamabad United and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 07 Match 08.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2022 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Asif Ali (Platinum) (Batsman)

Colin Munro (Platinum) (Batsman)

Hasan Ali (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shadab Khan (Diamond) (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Faheem Ashraf (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Marchant De Lange (Diamond) (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Gold) (Batsman)

Azam Khan (Gold) (Wicketkeeperer)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Danish Aziz (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Akhlaq (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Paul Stirling (Silver) (Batsman)

Reece Topley (Silver) (Bowler)

Zafar Gohar (Silver) (Bowler)

Mubasir Khan (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Huraira (Emerging) (Batsman)

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Ather Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Musa Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Zahir Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

The playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2022 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Tim David (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Rilee Rossouw (Platinum) (Batsman)

Imran Tahir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Odean Smith (Diamond) (Bowler)

Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond) (Batsman)

Johnson Charles (Diamond) (Wicketkeeper)

Khushdil Shah (Gold) (Batsman)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold) (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Gold) (Batsman)

Anwar Ali (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Asif Afridi (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Imran Khan Snr. (Silver) (Bowler)

Rumman Raees (Silver) (Bowler)

Rovman Powell (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Dominic Drakes (Silver) (Bowler)

Aamer Azmat (Emerging) (Batsman)

Abbas Afridi (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ihsanullah (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Rizwan Hussain (Supplementary) (Batsman)

David Willey (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

As per the unbeaten performance in PSL 7, Sultans are the favorites of this match. However, the head-to-head history and the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons favor Islamabad United to win the 8th match of PSL 2022. In all such scenarios, we predict that the Sultans will win the 8th match of PSL 07. It is not to forget that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 08 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 08 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans on 7:30 PM PST Tuesday 1 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are away from TV; you will never miss any update of the whole PSL season 07 here.