PSL 2022 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2022 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars

Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 09 on Wednesday, 2 February 2022, is between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars, the third match of both teams in PSL 7, and both have won one match each. Besides, the Peshawar Zalmi lifted the PSL trophy in Seasons 2, and Qalandars never won it. The match begins at 7:30 PM PST at National Stadium Karachi. Suppose you can't make it to National Stadium and want to enjoy PSL 07 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint.

For those who don't have access to the TV or any other LIVE stream to enjoy PSL 2022 Match 09, you can see the Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Head To Head Past Records in PSL

Before the PSL 07 Match 09 starts, let's see how Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars performed in the past seasons against each other. Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars played 13 matches in the past PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi won 8 matches, and Lahore Qalandars won 5 matches.

As per this parameter, we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is a favorite in the 9th match of the PSL 2022 against Lahore Qalandars.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Peshawar Zalmi Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01, Peshawar Zalmi played 70 PSL matches and won 38 out of these 70 matches with a win percentage of 55.07. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and we are hopeful they will present a good show this time too.

Moreover, Zalmis played their first game in PSL 7 against Quetta Gladiators and, after an exciting game, won the match with five wickets and two balls left. The Zalmis played the second game this season against United and lost it when United chased the target in the 16th over with losing only one wicket.

So we can say that anything can happen in the third game of Zalmis.

Lahore Qalandars Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01, Lahore Qalandars played 54 PSL matches and won 21 out of these 54 matches with a win percentage of 39.60. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5. We hope this time they will set a winning tradition.

Moreover, the Qalandars played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans and set a high target of 207, but Sultans Chased it in the last over. Qalandars played their second game against the Kings and won by six wickets and four balls left.

They are performing good cricket this time. Hopefully, luck will be on their side this time too.

PSL 7 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 07 Match 09.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2022 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Hazratulah Zazai (Platinum) (Batsman)

Liam Livingstone (Platinum) (Batsman)

Wahab Riaz (Platinum) (Captain) (Bowler)

Pat Brown (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haider Ali (Diamond) (Batsman)

Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Shoaib Malik (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Hussain Talat (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Saqib Mahmood (Gold) (Bowler)

Usman Qadir (Gold) (Bowler)

Matt Parkinson (Gold) (Bowler)

Arshad Iqbal (Silver) (Bowler)

Kamran Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Salman Irshad (Silver) (Bowler)

Sameen Gul (Silver) (Bowler)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver) (Batsman)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Sirajuddin (Emerging) (Bowler)

Arish Ali Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ben Cutting (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Haris (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Sohail Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Umar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

The playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2022 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman (Platinum) (Batsman)

Rashid Khan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain) (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haris Rauf (Diamond) (Bowler)

David Wiese (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hafeez (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Abdullah Shafique (Gold) (Batsman)

Harry Brook (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Phil Salt (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Ben Dunk (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Matty Potts (Gold) (Bowler)

Ahmed Daniyal (Silver) (Bowler)

Dean Foxcroft (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Sohail Akhtar (Silver) (Batsman)

Kamran Ghulam (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Ashraf (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Maaz Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Zaman Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Samit Patel (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Akif Javed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Who Will Win PSL 2022 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Match?

As per performance in PSL 7, both teams are the favorite to win today's match. However, with the head-to-head history and the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite to win the 9th match of PSL 2022.

In all such scenarios, we predict that the Zalmis will win the 9th match of PSL 07. It is not to forget that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars on 7:30 PM PST Wednesday 2 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are away from TV; you will never miss any update of the whole PSL season 07 here.