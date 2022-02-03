PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 7 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance, and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 10 on Thursday, 3 February 2022, is between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, the fourth match of Gladiators and the third match of United in PSL 7. Both teams have won one match in PSL 7 so far. Besides, the Quetta Gladiators lifted the PSL trophy in Seasons 4, and United won it in Seasons 1 and 3. The match begins at 7:30 PM PST at National Stadium Karachi.

For those who don't have access to the TV or any other LIVE stream to enjoy PSL 2022 Match 10, you can see the Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head Past Records in PSL

Before the PSL 07 Match 10 starts, let's see how Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United performed in the past seasons against each other. Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United played 13 matches in the past PSL seasons, Quetta Gladiators won 7 matches, and Islamabad United won 6 matches.

As per this parameter, we can say that Quetta Gladiators is a favorite in the 10th match of the PSL 2022 against Islamabad United.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Quetta Gladiators Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Quetta Gladiators played 63 PSL matches and won 32 out of these 63 matches with a win percentage of 52.38. They did not perform well in the past two seasons, but we hope they show some good cricket this time.

Furthermore, Gladiators played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi and lost it as Zalmis achieved the target in the last over. In their second match against Karachi Kings, they played a fantastic game and won with eight wickets and 25 balls left. The third game of Quetta was against Multan Sultans, and Gladiators lost the match after an exciting game with Gladiators all-out in the last over.

Islamabad United Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Islamabad United played 65 PSL matches and won 36 out of these 65 matches with a win percentage of 56.15. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and we are hopeful they will present a good show this time too.

Furthermore, United played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi and won it after beating Peshawar by nine wickets with 25 balls left. The second game of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans, and United lost the match after an exciting game with United all-out in the last over.

PSL 7 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of both Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 07 Match 10.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2022 Match 10 will be among the following players.

James Vince (Platinum) (Batsman)

Jason Roy (Platinum) (Batsman)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Shimron Hetmyer (Platinum) (Batsman)

Will Smeed (Platinum) (Batsman)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

James Faulkner (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nawaz (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Shahid Afridi (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hasnain (Gold) (Bowler)

Naseem Shah (Gold) (Bowler)

Ben Duckett (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Khurram Shehzad (Silver) (Bowler)

Naveen-Ul-Haq (Silver) (Bowler)

Sohail Tanvir (Silver) (Bowler)

Umar Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Luke Wood (Silver) (Bowler)

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Emerging) (Batsman)

Ashar Qureshi (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ahsan Ali (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Noor Ahmed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ali Imran (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Dan Lawrence (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Ghulam Mudassar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

The playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2022 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Asif Ali (Platinum) (Batsman)

Colin Munro (Platinum) (Batsman)

Hasan Ali (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shadab Khan (Diamond) (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Faheem Ashraf (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Marchant De Lange (Diamond) (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Gold) (Batsman)

Azam Khan (Gold) (Wicketkeeperer)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Danish Aziz (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Akhlaq (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Paul Stirling (Silver) (Batsman)

Reece Topley (Silver) (Bowler)

Zafar Gohar (Silver) (Bowler)

Mubasir Khan (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Huraira (Emerging) (Batsman)

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Ather Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Musa Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Zahir Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Who Will Win PSL 2022 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Match?

As per the performance in PSL 7, both teams are favorites to win the PSL 7 Match 10 as both have won only one game and played nicely in others. Besides, the head-to-head history favors Gladiators, and the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons favors Islamabad United.

In all such scenarios, we predict that the United will win the 10th match of PSL 07. It is not to forget that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United on 7:30 PM Thursday 3 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are away from TV; you will never miss any update of the whole PSL season 07 here.